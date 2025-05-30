Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Expands By 1,600.0%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DNPLY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.