Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.7%

CB opened at $293.94 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day moving average of $281.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

