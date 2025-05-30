Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 70,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 100,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
