Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 70,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 100,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.