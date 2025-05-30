First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 94.1% in May

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $90.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

