Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, an increase of 1,408.1% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

