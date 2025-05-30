Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Rises By 1,486.2%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 1,486.2% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

