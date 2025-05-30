Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Rises By 1,486.2%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 1,486.2% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
About Lumina Gold
