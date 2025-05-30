Global Financial Private Client LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

