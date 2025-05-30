First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $564.27 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

