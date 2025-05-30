Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $54,697.20 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Gillette sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $54,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $88.45 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 1,052.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Transcat by 10,137.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Wall Street Zen raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

