Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $54,697.20 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Gillette sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $54,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $88.45 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Wall Street Zen raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
