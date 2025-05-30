Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 837,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,415,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.84 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.98.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

