Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 2,132 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,132 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $55,026.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,971.62. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.63. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

