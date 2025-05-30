First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $60.22 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

