DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,105 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 591,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,173,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 584,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

