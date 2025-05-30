Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

