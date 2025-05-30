Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,363,000 after buying an additional 359,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,569,000 after buying an additional 147,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 386,670 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after buying an additional 294,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.55 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,235 shares of company stock valued at $109,867 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile



DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

