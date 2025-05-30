Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,723 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Radian Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

