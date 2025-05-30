NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $419,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.