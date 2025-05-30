UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,002 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

