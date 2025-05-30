Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,109 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

