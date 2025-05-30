Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 6,057 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE FHI opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

