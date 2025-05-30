Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $24.16 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.69.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE OKE opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.