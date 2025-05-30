Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,432 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $203,740,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,904,000 after buying an additional 821,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 347,669 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

SOLV stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

