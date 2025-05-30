Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

