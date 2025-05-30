Park National Corp OH Sells 53 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $246.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.17.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

