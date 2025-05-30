1,310 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $177.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

