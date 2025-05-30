Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

