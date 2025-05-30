Private Client Services LLC Buys 2,835 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.