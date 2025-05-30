Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell Sells 25,049 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,049 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.17, for a total value of $18,264,979.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,622,159.32. This trade represents a 52.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $757.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.14. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $759.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

