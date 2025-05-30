Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell Sells 25,049 Shares

Posted by on May 30th, 2025

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,049 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.17, for a total value of $18,264,979.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,622,159.32. This trade represents a 52.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $757.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.14. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $759.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $785.33.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

