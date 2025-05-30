GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

