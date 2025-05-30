Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell Sells 16,185 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.21, for a total value of $12,190,703.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,175.16. The trade was a 41.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $757.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $759.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intuit

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

