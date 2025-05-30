Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $403.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

