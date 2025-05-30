Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

