Top Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, GE Vernova, and C3.ai are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks represent shares of companies involved in the production, refinement, distribution, and sale of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas, and coal to renewables like wind and solar power. These equities are closely tied to commodity price swings, geopolitical developments, and regulatory shifts in the energy sector. Investors often include energy stocks for potential dividend income, diversification, and as a hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.47. 51,415,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,540,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.75. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.35. 11,814,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,970,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 197.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.36. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 34,571,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.43. 2,862,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.37. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $502.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53.

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 42,574,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.99.

