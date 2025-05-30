Kings Path Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kings Path Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

