Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:KO opened at $71.49 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

