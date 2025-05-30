Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 19,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 801.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
