Lithium Stocks To Consider – May 29th

Exxon Mobil, Alzamend Neuro, Eos Energy Enterprises, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining and processing of lithium, a light metal that serves as the crucial ingredient in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Investors use these stocks to gain exposure to the booming electric vehicle and renewable energy storage markets, and their performance tends to track lithium prices, supply-demand dynamics and advances in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 6,784,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,513,176. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Alzamend Neuro (ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

NASDAQ:ALZN traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 71,549,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALZN

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of EOSE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,280,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.71. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $126.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Featured Stories