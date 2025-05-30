Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.90. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

