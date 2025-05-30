Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $442.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

