Baring Financial LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baring Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $720.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $779.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

