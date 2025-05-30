Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Shares of GE opened at $244.14 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $246.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

