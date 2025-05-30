Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.27 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

