iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $41,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

