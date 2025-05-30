PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.