Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579 shares of company stock worth $584,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.79 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.