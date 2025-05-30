Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55,795.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,777,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $519.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.08. The company has a market cap of $325.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

