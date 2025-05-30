Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.270-11.330 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.760-2.780 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $267.36 on Friday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.