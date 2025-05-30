Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

NYSE LOW opened at $224.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

