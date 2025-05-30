Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500,918 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $82,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,533.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -134.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

