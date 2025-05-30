Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,616.78. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA opened at $13.07 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after buying an additional 1,834,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,854,000 after buying an additional 685,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,623 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 684,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 710,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.